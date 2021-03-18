Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Iran keen to expand investment, trade ties with Pakistan

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Iran has stressed the need for further cementing bilateral trade, investment and cultural ties with Pakistan, stating that efforts toward the cause would be mutually beneficial for the people of the two counties.

In this regard, Embassy of Iran Deputy Head of Mission in Pakistan, Mohammad Surkhabi, on Thursday met with a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by its chairman, Qurban Ali, and extended the Iranian Embassy’s full cooperation to Pakistan’s private sector for the promotion of investment and trade relations.

He said the two countries could have larger business markets, besides geo-strategic competitive advantages by teaming up and called for availing available opportunities to increase the trade volume.

The Iranian envoy also promised to address the issues faced by businessmen of both countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Qurban Ali agreed that it was high time to make progress on trade mechanisms to facilitate businesses on both sides of the border.

The FPCCI chairman said that a strong economical relationship must be established between both countries. “Bilateral trade and economic cooperation are essential to boost the economy of Pakistan and Iran,” he adding, urging for opening bank branches on both sides to enable easier transactions.

He further said that there would be a regular exchange of delegations to improve economical trade through B2B meetings once the pandemic situation improves.

The chamber’s head also urged the government for removing tariff bearers, besides enhancing trade through air, rail, road and sea routes.

APP

Profit by Pakistan Today
