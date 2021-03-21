Lucky Cement finds some luck in…Iraq

The average Pakistani will somewhat raise their eyebrows if you mention Iraq (blame the world news), but at the very least, they will know that it is a country with a Muslim-Arab majority, that it was invaded by the United States and that it is somewhere in the Middle East. But we can bet the average Pakistani cannot find the Democratic Republic of Congo on the map, or know, for instance, that it is a francophone country, or even have heard of it in the past.

Both of these countries are important, however, and it might be worth brushing up on some basic geography because Lucky Cement has its eyes set on global expansion, and it is starting with these two countries. Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: