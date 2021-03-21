Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Lucky Cement finds some luck in…Iraq

The cement company’s Iraqi operations have finally commenced.

Profit
By Profit

The average Pakistani will somewhat raise their eyebrows if you mention Iraq (blame the world news), but at the very least, they will know that it is a country with a Muslim-Arab majority, that it was invaded by the United States and that it is somewhere in the Middle East. But we can bet the average Pakistani cannot find the Democratic Republic of Congo on the map, or know, for instance, that it is a francophone country, or even have heard of it in the past.  

Both of these countries are important, however, and it might be worth brushing up on some basic geography because Lucky Cement has its eyes set on global expansion, and it is starting with these two countries.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Profit
Profit

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Barbers, the KIA Sportage, and mango murder – this week in Pakistan’s business and economics twitterverse

Questions of financial inclusion, missing cars, and GDP projections dominate this week’s social media roundup.
Read more
FEATURED

Debunking the income tax amendment bill

Widening the tax net is not going to be as easy a fix as passing this amendment.
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.