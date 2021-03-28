Sazgar to introduce new brand

Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan is not exactly car heaven. For a country of 200 million, there are only between 17 to 20 cars per 1000 people (as per 2018 data). Also, the kind of cars we have are limited as well The average Pakistani household has 6.7 people. Yet our preferred method of transportation is the classic, stuff everyone in the tiny car, philosophy. Barring that, it has been a ‘van’ – think the Suzuki Bolan, or APV, that is useful for larger families. For families that own cars, sedans are the done deal. And those sedans tend to be Japanese. Suzuki might as well be Pakistani, for its brand recognition in the country. 

We paint this picture for you to understand why Profit considers Sazgar such an anomaly. The automobile assembler has decided to introduce SUVs from China in the Pakistani market. Will it work?

 

