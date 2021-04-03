Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Weekly SPI down 0.43pc

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based for the week ended on April 1, for the combined consumption group, witnessed a decrease of 0.43 per cent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 147.12 points against 147.76 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 17.2pc.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed a decrease of 0.32pc, going down from 158.43 points last week to 157.93 points during the week under review.

Article continues after this advertisement

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices, included chicken, tomatoes, diesel, onions, petrol, moong pulse, potatoes, LPG Cylinder, gram pulse and mustard oil.

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included bananas, sugar, cooking oil, mutton, beef, shirting, garlic, vegetable ghee, bread, curd, fresh milk, wheat, washing soap and eggs.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBOI prepares strategy for reforming bilateral investment treaties
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

BOI prepares strategy for reforming bilateral investment treaties

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BOI) has prepared a strategy for reforming Pakistan's existing and future bilateral investment treaties (BITs) with 48 countries. Pakistan has...
Read more
HEADLINES

Goods worth Rs700m recovered by Peshawar Customs

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Customs authorities have seized non-custom paid goods worth over Rs700 million in the past month. According to details, Peshawar Customs' Anti-Smuggling Wing seized...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP proposes amendments to NBMFC regulations

ISLAMABAD: In order to improve governance and risk management, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed amendments to Non-Banking Microfinance Companies...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cement sales grow record 44.4pc in March

The cement sector posted the highest-ever monthly growth of 44.39 per cent in March at 5.773 million tonnes from 3.722m tonnes in the corresponding...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Cement sales grow record 44.4pc in March

The cement sector posted the highest-ever monthly growth of 44.39 per cent in March at 5.773 million tonnes from 3.722m tonnes in the corresponding...

Half of UK firms expect long-term post-Brexit disruption

Chinese authorities tell H&M to change ‘problematic map’

Suez Canal shipping backlog to end today: canal authority

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.