Weekly SPI down 0.43pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based for the week ended on April 1, for the combined consumption group, witnessed a decrease of 0.43 per cent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 147.12 points against 147.76 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 17.2pc.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed a decrease of 0.32pc, going down from 158.43 points last week to 157.93 points during the week under review.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices, included chicken, tomatoes, diesel, onions, petrol, moong pulse, potatoes, LPG Cylinder, gram pulse and mustard oil.

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included bananas, sugar, cooking oil, mutton, beef, shirting, garlic, vegetable ghee, bread, curd, fresh milk, wheat, washing soap and eggs.