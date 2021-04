Will Summit Bank’s fortunes change now that there is a new CEO in charge? Or perhaps a better way to put this question is to ask, will there ever be any CEO with the star power and direction to erase Summit Bank’s colourful history? Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: