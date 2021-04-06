Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan open to Russian investment for revival of PSM: Qureshi

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Pakistan would welcome Russian investment for the revival of Pakistan Steels Mills (PSM) or even any other project.

In a video statement regarding the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Qureshi said that PSM was set up with the technical and financial help of Russia and now its role in the revival of the entity could open up several opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Terming the visit of a Russian foreign minister to Pakistan after nine years a new and positive dimension of bilateral relations, the foreign minister said talks would focus on strengthening economic, trade and defence ties.

“The two sides also agree to move forward with the Northern South Gas Pipeline project,” he revealed.

He said Russia was an important country in the region and expressed confidence that the talks would yield good results in fortifying bilateral ties. He recalled that during the flour crisis in Pakistan, Russia ensured the supply of wheat to help stabilise the price of the commodity.

During the two-day visit, the Russian foreign minister would meet Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan while Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa would participate in delegation-level talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

