HEADLINES

PM calls for timely completion of Gujranwala, Rawalpindi development projects

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called for timely completion of development projects including the Gujranwala Development Plan, Rawalpindi Regeneration and Nullah Lai Expressway project.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress on these projects in Islamabad, the premier said the government is giving special attention to promoting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for the growth of the economy.

“The federal government will extend all possible cooperation for the implementation of a regional development strategy,” he said.

Under the Gujranwala Plan, the government would work on the development of agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors in order to fully exploit the potential of the Gujranwala Division.

The areas to be given special importance include knowledge and technology transfer, specialised value chain, infrastructure, development of human resource, cluster support system, inexpensive energy, communications, urban management, better coordination between rural and urban markets, rural development and management, and environment.

Similarly, the Nullah Lai Expressway project will play a role in the transformation of Rawalpindi city by addressing problems of the city as well as creating economic activity.

 

