Fintechs, Zakat cuts, and Linkden ‘wins’ – this week in Pakistan’s business and economics twitterverse

With Ramzan in sight and prices skyrocketing, it was a slow week

Ariba Shahid
Ariba Shahid

As the time for the holy month of Ramzan rolls around, things seem to be slowing down just a little. But the week did have its highlights, with continuing inflation front and center of conversations of and around Pakistan’s business and economics Twitterverse, and State Bank Governor Reza Baqir’s interview on CNN had people responding with thoughts aplenty.  

For this week’s social media round up, we look at whether or not the State Bank of Pakistan is providing a healthy environment for fintechs to thrive in a country desperate to accelerate digitization of the economy. The PIA’s woes are discussed by Abbas Nasir, with some more general conversations about what the right way to reject someone for a job is and where the money that gets cut in lieu of Zakat every Ramzan. Profit’s Ariba Shahid looks at all this and more.

 



The author is a business journalist at Profit

PIA: still a loss, but hey, it’s not as bad as before

According to its latest financials, the losing airline has managed to curtail losses
Fatima Fertilizer: revenue down, but profits up on lower gas costs

If one of your plants isn’t running, then you don’t have to pay for it either.
