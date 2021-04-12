How the Hashimi Can Company literally went up in flames

This one is straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster. We say that because it has everything. Powerful men with powerful connections that have stakes in the company. Workers unionizing, rising in revolt, and storming their place of work to seize control. Possible arson and a global pandemic. Take any one of these aspects and you will be able to tell a gripping story. The company’s entire history, all the way from its establishment in the early 1960s to its production facility bursting into flames in 2018 does not have a single dull moment in the middle, and a recent auditor’s report for what happened at their production facility in 2019 has shed more life on the company’s colourful history. So let us get started, shall we?

