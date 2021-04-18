Edkasa brings digital education to the mass market – matric and FSc

Edkasa, an up and coming education technology (edtech) startup, has announced raising $320,000 in a pre-seed round and launched a mobile application for secondary and higher secondary students to help them prepare for their exams in an all-digital setting. With education seemingly slated for at least a partially online existence in the near future as well as in the post-Covid world, the startup points towards important trends in how education is evolving.

The pre-seed round was led by Islamabad-based i2i Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage startups, with participation from Lahore-based Walled City Co., Zayn Capital, and strategic angel investors in Southeast Asia. The startup has thus far expensed the pre-seed amount on launching the mobile application and building the team, with plans to utilise the remaining amount until the larger seed or pre-Series A round within the next 8-12 months.