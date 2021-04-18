Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Edkasa brings digital education to the mass market – matric and FSc

With competition already waiting for it, will Edkasa manage to transform education in Pakistan?

Taimoor Hassan
By Taimoor Hassan

Edkasa, an up and coming education technology (edtech) startup, has announced raising $320,000 in a pre-seed round and launched a mobile application for secondary and higher secondary students to help them prepare for their exams in an all-digital setting. With education seemingly slated for at least a partially online existence in the near future as well as in the post-Covid world, the startup points towards important trends in how education is evolving. 

The pre-seed round was led by Islamabad-based i2i Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage startups, with participation from Lahore-based Walled City Co., Zayn Capital, and strategic angel investors in Southeast Asia. The startup has thus far expensed the pre-seed amount on launching the mobile application and building the team, with plans to utilise the remaining amount until the larger seed or pre-Series A round within the next 8-12 months. 

The startup founder, without disclosing the target for the next round, said that though the size of the next round is going to be contingent upon the performance of the company, it is likely going to be 10x the amount raised in the pre-seed round. “It all depends upon how we grow and where we want to focus our attention on as we grow over time,” said Fahad Tanveer, CEO and co-founder at Edkasa.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Taimoor Hassan
Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

The scapegoating of Byco… and what it says about Pakistan’s energy sector

The government controls more than two-thirds of the oil and gas sector in the country, and yet manages to find ways to blame market inefficiencies on the private sector
Read more
FEATURED

A professional’s guide to calculating Zakat

A zakat guide written especially keeping in mind businessmen and investors
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.