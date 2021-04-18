Edkasa brings digital education to the mass market – matric and FSc

Edkasa, an up and coming education technology (edtech) startup, has announced raising $320,000 in a pre-seed round and launched a mobile application for secondary and higher secondary students to help them prepare for their exams in an all-digital setting. With education seemingly slated for at least a partially online existence in the near future as well as in the post-Covid world, the startup points towards important trends in how education is evolving.
The pre-seed round was led by Islamabad-based i2i Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage startups, with participation from Lahore-based Walled City Co., Zayn Capital, and strategic angel investors in Southeast Asia. The startup has thus far expensed the pre-seed amount on launching the mobile application and building the team, with plans to utilise the remaining amount until the larger seed or pre-Series A round within the next 8-12 months.
The startup founder, without disclosing the target for the next round, said that though the size of the next round is going to be contingent upon the performance of the company, it is likely going to be 10x the amount raised in the pre-seed round. “It all depends upon how we grow and where we want to focus our attention on as we grow over time,” said Fahad Tanveer, CEO and co-founder at Edkasa.
