NEPRA likely to notify decrease in power tariff

By Monitoring Report

The electricity rates for consumers are expected to go down by over 61 paisas per unit under monthly fuel cost adjustments for March as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) takes up a public hearing on April 28 in this connection.

As per details, the petition seeks a reduction in consumer tariff for Discos on account of fuel cost adjustment of electricity consumed in March.

The lower fuel cost, on approval by the regulator, would be adjusted in consumer bills in the upcoming billing month of May.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of Discos has demanded a reduction of 61 paisas per unit to pass on the benefit of a better energy mix with consumers.

The CPPA said it had charged consumers a reference fuel tariff of Rs6.23 per unit in March while the actual fuel cost turned out to be Rs5.61 per unit and hence 61 paisas per unit should be adjusted in consumers’ bills for next month.

 

Previous articleOil extend losses into 3rd day on US stock build, pandemic fears
Monitoring Report

