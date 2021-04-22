PM directs EAC against imposing more taxes

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) and directed them against overburdening the masses with more taxes.

Heading the meeting of the restructured EAC, the prime minister said that rather than imposing new taxes, out-of-the-box solutions should be proposed for providing relief to the masses.

“Present a road map for economic stability and sustainable growth,” he directed the EAC members including Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, economic experts and others.

He said that the council should remain fully functional for making suggestions on economic issues and further consult with the experts for recommendations on improving economic activities in the country.

The prime minister said that the government’s measures have improved the business environment besides also boosting investor confidence.

“We are eyeing to devise economic strategies in consultation with the business sector in order to ensure their sustainability,” Imran Khan said adding that reforms in the tax system to further simplify it was among the top priority of the government.