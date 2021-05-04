Sign inSubscribe
SBP, PSX announce Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday announced that they would remain closed from May 10 to May 15.

According to a notification by the central bank, all branches of the bank shall remain open on May 8 from 9 am to 2 pm without break to facilitate the public in the wake of the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Similarly, PSX issued a notification stating, “All TRE certificate holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited shall remain closed from Monday, May 10 till Saturday, May 15 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays.”

It is pertinent to mention here that after the above-mentioned holidays, trading and office timings of PSX shall continue as per usual routine.

