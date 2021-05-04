Punjab govt recovers 85,000 hoarded wheat sacks

The Punjab government on Tuesday continued its crackdown on wheat hoarders in the province and recovered as many as 85,000 wheat sacks in separate actions.

According to details, the local administration of Sialkot’s Daska tehsil seized 77 thousand wheat bags that were hoarded in four rice mills, which were sealed by the district administration.

Similarly, 8,000 wheat bags were recovered in a separate action carried out by AC Phalia, a city in Mandi Bahauddin district.

The recovered wheat sacks have been handed over to the provincial food department.