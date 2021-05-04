Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Punjab govt recovers 85,000 hoarded wheat sacks

By News Desk
Wheat flour 2

The Punjab government on Tuesday continued its crackdown on wheat hoarders in the province and recovered as many as 85,000 wheat sacks in separate actions.

According to details, the local administration of Sialkot’s Daska tehsil seized 77 thousand wheat bags that were hoarded in four rice mills, which were sealed by the district administration.

Similarly, 8,000 wheat bags were recovered in a separate action carried out by AC Phalia, a city in Mandi Bahauddin district.

The recovered wheat sacks have been handed over to the provincial food department.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCement exports record 252pc increase in April
Next articleSBP, PSX to remain closed from May 10 to 15
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt to collaborate with int’l partners for HR development, socio-economic uplift

ISLAMABAD: The government will make all necessary interventions in collaboration with international development partners for human resource development and socio-economic uplift of the nation.  This...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP, PSX to remain closed from May 10 to 15

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday announced that they would remain closed from May 10 to May...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cement exports record 252pc increase in April

ISLAMABAD: The export of cement from the country increased by 252pc in April 2021 as compared to the same month of last year. According to...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR initiates action against fake invoicing in steel sector

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated action against fake invoices in the steel sector, Profit learnt on Tuesday. As per documents available...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Cement exports record 252pc increase in April

ISLAMABAD: The export of cement from the country increased by 252pc in April 2021 as compared to the same month of last year. According to...

Brent oil may revisit Monday low of $66.10

FBR initiates action against fake invoicing in steel sector

Traders reject Eid holidays, vow to keep shops open

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.