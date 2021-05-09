Dewan Cement is struggling. But why?

“If ye give thanks, I will give you more (Holy Quran)”

The above quotation from scripture is what a recent report for the nine month period of 2021 for Dewan Cement, recently released to the PSX on April 30 started. We mention it because of a crucial fact: Dewan Cement is part of an industry that perhaps unlike any other, was ‘given more’ in the year of the pandemic.

When things go wrong and times are tough, such as they were and continue to be because of the global pandemic, all industries in Pakistan like to complain and ask the government for handouts and tax breaks. One of the industries that the government actually listened to was the construction sector, particularly because they wanted to keep it running so daily wage earning labourers would not be put out of work. As a result, to recap, the cement sector picked up significantly in 2020. First, the interest rate was cut significantly by 625 basis points to 7%, helping with loan repricing, and new loans for large projects.

Second, the federal government announced a construction package in April 2020, upon which investors will also be granted a waiver of up to 90% on tax, if they are investing in construction projects under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. The government also followed up with more incentives for the industry in the new budget for fiscal year 2021. Around Rs69 billion was allocated for dams, and Rs30 billion was allocated for the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

Third, the central bank asked commercial banks to allocate 5% of their total lending to the construction sector (banks’ current exposure to the sector is only at 1% of overall advances). This was provided at a low rate of 5% and 7% for five and 10-marla houses (one marla is around 225 square feet).

This meant – that as Dewan Cement’s own report mentioned – the cement industry has had a yearly growth of 17%. Local dispatches volume stood at 43 million tons compared to 37 million tons in the same period last year. The overall sales volume increased by 6 million tons, with local sales growing 18% to 36 million tons, while export sales increased to 10.87%.

