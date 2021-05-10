Sign inSubscribe
UAE bans entry of travellers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka

By News Desk

The UAE on Monday announced the suspension of entry for travellers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights from Wednesday, May 12.

The decision was made by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in view of a rapid surge of Covid-19 in several countries.

Although UAE citizens, diplomatic missions, official delegations, golden visa holders and businessmen’s jets will be exempt from the order, they will have to undergo a PCR test no more than 48 hours before the flight and another upon arrival in the country, in addition to a 10-day quarantine in the UAE, with PCR tests on days four and eight of entry.

Flights between these countries and the UAE will continue to operate, allowing the transportation of these passengers from the UAE to those countries.

Media reports quoting the Emirates News Agency(WAM) state that the suspension excludes transit flights coming to the country and bound to these countries.

This decision is applicable to the entry of travellers who were in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka in the last 14 days before coming to the UAE.

 

