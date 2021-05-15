Sign inSubscribe
New WhatsApp privacy policy comes into force

By Monitoring Report

As WhatsApp’s new privacy policy goes live, the messaging platform announced it will not delete user accounts if they don’t accept the new terms. Users can accept the new terms at any time, the company tweeted. However, that seems to be the only option.

Users will eventually face limited functionality if they don’t accept the new privacy policy update.

“For the last several weeks we’ve displayed a notification in WhatsApp providing more information about the update,” the company said in a statement. “After giving everyone time to review, we’re continuing to remind those who haven’t had the chance to do so to review and accept. After a period of several weeks, the reminder people receive will eventually become persistent.”

WhatsApp initially set a deadline of February 8, 2021, however, the date was extended after receiving backlash from users and privacy activists who questioned the company’s “accept our data grab or get out” move on Twitter.

WhatsApp said users can also export their chat history to Android or iPhone, and download a report of their account.

“You can export your chats and download a report of your account on your own”.

Monitoring Report

