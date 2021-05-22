Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt to set up country’s first land port authority

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The government will soon set up the Pakistan Land Port Authority (PLPA) to facilitate the business community, including exporters and importers by better functioning of affairs at border regions.

The authority is going to be established in support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), aimed at modernising the external border of Pakistan.

The initiative is expected to discourage illegal trade and remove hurdles in the way of bilateral and transit trade with Afghanistan as well as Central Asian Republics (CARs).

Addressing at a meeting regarding the proposed PLPA here at the Customs House on Saturday, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Senior Vice President, Engineer Mansoor Elahi, appreciated the government for consulting the business community and relevant stakeholders in this regard.

He said the step would ensure the effective timely and efficient movement of goods, people and vehicles across its international border or facilitate trade at an inland location with a view to relieving traffic infrastructure of congestion and help increase efficiencies related to international trade and logistics.

Participants of the meeting hoped that the government’s initiative can boost economic growth and investment and create vast job opportunities, besides improved exports performance and regional connectivity.

They said the PLPA would help to cut trade costs, ensure trade facilitation and create a conducive business environment, as well as enhancing automation.

The meeting emphasised that Pakistan should sign free trade agreements with regional countries and establish business to business contacts to benefit from each other’s experiences.

Staff Report

HEADLINES

