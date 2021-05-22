Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP govt lifts ban on interdepartment fund transfers 

By Aziz Buneri
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to lift the ban on the transfer of funds from slow spending provincial departments to departments which are more efficient.
According to the details, the provincial government has decided that departments
with a slow rate of spending will have their funds deducted, which will be transferred to departments which are efficient in spending.
In this regard, sources in the Planning and Development (P&D) department told Profit that the provincial government had banned the transfer of funds from one department to another and from one project to another within the same department.
However, due to this ban, most of the funds could not be utilised while the financial year is near its end. Therefore, the planning and development department has reverted to the old method to ensure the speedy utilisation of uplift funds.
According to sources, the P&D has sought details from the departments which have used more funds, on the basis of which the funds will be withdrawn from under performing departments and transferred to the former.
Similarly, the ban on the transfer of funds from one project to another within departments will also be lifted, after which any department will be able to transfer funds from one of its slow-moving projects to a fast-moving project. However, the department will have to seek permission from the P&D department.

It may be mentioned here that the ban may result in the non-utilisation of more than 35 per cent of development funds.
- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to set up country’s first land port authority
Next articleMade in Pakistan items exhibited in Shanghai
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

GDP outlook will grow past speculated 4pc, says Hammad

Federal Energy Minister, Hammad Azhar, on Saturday said that Pakistan’s GDP outlook will grow past speculated 4 per cent, referring to the forecast of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt urged to extend business timings

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Saturday urged the government to extend the business timings in markets as well as...
Read more
HEADLINES

Made in Pakistan items exhibited in Shanghai

BEIJING: Made in Pakistan showpieces featuring Pakistani textiles, costumes, carpets, jewelry, gemstones, handicrafts are being displayed for Chinese visitors at an exhibition held in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to set up country’s first land port authority

PESHAWAR: The government will soon set up the Pakistan Land Port Authority (PLPA) to facilitate the business community, including exporters and importers by better...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt to set up country’s first land port authority

PESHAWAR: The government will soon set up the Pakistan Land Port Authority (PLPA) to facilitate the business community, including exporters and importers by better...

ADB, Pakistan sign $300m loan deal for Balakot Hydropower Project

FDI tumbles 32.5pc in 10MFY21

Oil drillers and Bitcoin miners bond over natural gas

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.