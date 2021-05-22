Made in Pakistan items exhibited in Shanghai

BEIJING: Made in Pakistan showpieces featuring Pakistani textiles, costumes, carpets, jewelry, gemstones, handicrafts are being displayed for Chinese visitors at an exhibition held in Shanghai.

The exhibition titled “Threads of Pakistan – Pakistan National Costume Culture Exhibition” was kicked off to celebrate the 70th anniversary of establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.

The exhibition – featuring Pakistani textiles, costumes, carpets, jewelry, gemstones, handicrafts – witnessed the participation of many Chinese visitors who had heaped praise on the gorgeous Pakistani showpieces.

Scheduled from May 18 to June 17, the exhibition has been organised by Ita National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage – Lok Virsa, Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Shanghai Textile Museum, co-organised by Atlantis Co., Ltd. and Pakpersian Carpets Shanghai Co., Ltd.