Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Made in Pakistan items exhibited in Shanghai

By APP

BEIJING: Made in Pakistan showpieces featuring Pakistani textiles, costumes, carpets, jewelry, gemstones, handicrafts are being displayed for Chinese visitors at an exhibition held in Shanghai.

The exhibition titled “Threads of Pakistan – Pakistan National Costume Culture Exhibition” was kicked off to celebrate the 70th anniversary of establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.

The exhibition – featuring Pakistani textiles, costumes, carpets, jewelry, gemstones, handicrafts – witnessed the participation of many Chinese visitors who had heaped praise on the gorgeous Pakistani showpieces.

Scheduled from May 18 to June 17, the exhibition has been organised by Ita National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage – Lok Virsa, Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Shanghai Textile Museum, co-organised by Atlantis Co., Ltd. and Pakpersian Carpets Shanghai Co., Ltd.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP govt lifts ban on interdepartment fund transfers 
Next articleGovt urged to extend business timings
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

GDP outlook will grow past speculated 4pc, says Hammad

Federal Energy Minister, Hammad Azhar, on Saturday said that Pakistan’s GDP outlook will grow past speculated 4 per cent, referring to the forecast of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt urged to extend business timings

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Saturday urged the government to extend the business timings in markets as well as...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt lifts ban on interdepartment fund transfers 

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to lift the ban on the transfer of funds from slow spending provincial departments to departments...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to set up country’s first land port authority

PESHAWAR: The government will soon set up the Pakistan Land Port Authority (PLPA) to facilitate the business community, including exporters and importers by better...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt to set up country’s first land port authority

PESHAWAR: The government will soon set up the Pakistan Land Port Authority (PLPA) to facilitate the business community, including exporters and importers by better...

ADB, Pakistan sign $300m loan deal for Balakot Hydropower Project

FDI tumbles 32.5pc in 10MFY21

Oil drillers and Bitcoin miners bond over natural gas

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.