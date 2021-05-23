Sign inSubscribe
Ill-gotten policies building up to wheat crisis

By Shahzad Paracha
Wheat procurement

ISLAMABAD: Despite record wheat production across the country, a wheat crisis is looming due to ill-gotten policies of the government.

Punjab Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Vice Chairman, Kashif Shabir, told Profit that flour mills are facing severe difficulties in procuring wheat despite the fact that Punjab has achieved the purchase target of 3.5 million tonnes during the current season.

He cited different reasons including the permit system and shortage of supply of wheat to flour mills.

The federal government has introduced a new system to control wheat supply and demand and issued permits to flour mills in this regard. However, the Punjab government has refused to recognise the permit due to which flour mills are in shortage of supply.

He said that farmers have also stored wheat instead of selling it due to which the prices have increased. “Flour mills are purchasing wheat at Rs2,040 per 40kg while the government rate is Rs1,800 per 40kg.”

The PFMA official feared that flour prices are expected to rise across the country after the rise in wheat prices in the open market. 

In case of an increase in the price of flour, he said that the price of tandoori bread is also likely to increase.

He requested the provincial food department to abolish the permit system and allow flour mills to buy wheat from all over the province.

Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

  1. On the other hand kpk flour mills r closing one by one due to black market policy of Punjab gov.here v don’t have enough wheat,v have to take wheat from Punjab but unfortunately in fact Punjab is Pakistan.SUPER AL QURAISH FLOUR MILL HARIPUR KPK

