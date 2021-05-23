Sign inSubscribe
Govt to provide special relief to salaried class in budget: Sheikh Rasheed

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday said that the government would provide incentives to the poor, and especially the salaried and white collar class in its next federal budget.

Talking to the media, he said that despite the epidemic and unfavorable international economic conditions, the 4 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of the Pakistani economy was a testament to the extraordinary performance of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and his economic team.

He said positive economic indicators mean that Pakistan’s economy has now taken off, adding that this growth rate will increase further in the next two years.

 

APP

