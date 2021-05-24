Sign inSubscribe
PM approves establishment of SEZ in Karachi

By Monitoring Report

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed his satisfaction over the progress on special economic zones (SEZ) and approved the setting up one in Karachi.

The announcement was made by the premier while chairing a meeting to review the progress of CPEC projects and the promotion of investment.

The meeting was attended by interior minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmad and federal ministers, including Hammad Azhar and Khusro Bakhtiar.

He also directed the Board of Investment (BOI) to formulate and present a detailed plan, with the consultation of the business community, for the promotion of foreign investment in specific sectors.

He also directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to remove barriers in issuing long-term visas to foreign investors, especially Chinese investors.

 

