Bank Al Habib buys Centrepoint from TPL Properties for nearly $50 million

On May 17, TPL Properties and Bank Al Habib said that it successfully completed the sale and transaction of the TPL’s flagship project ‘Centrepoint’, which is located off Shaheed-e-Millat Expressway near KPT Interchange, Karachi.This has been several months in the making – its a follow up from the earlier notice the company sent to the PSX on August 20, 2020, in which Bank Al Habib said it had decided to purchase the building.

TPL Properties is the property arm of TPL Corp Ltd., a technology conglomerate that today focuses on auto, fire, life and health insurance, real estate development and security services. TPL Properties Limited itself was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in February 2007. Subsequently in 2016, the company changed its status from private limited company to public company.

Centrepoint happens to be, quite literally, the center of TPL’s ambitions. This is one of the biggest developments in the real estate sector of Pakistan. Some facts about the building: the 28-story Centrepoint, stands 385 feet high, and has been constructed on 26,226 square feet of land. It has 197,810 square feet of rentable space, with the offices on 17 ﬂoors (from the 11th floor to the 24th, and the 26th and 27th floor).

The building is considered TPL properties flagship project, and has been built accordingly, with facilities such as built-in IT infrastructure, international standards of security and fire safety, nine floors of dedicated parking, and an in-house independent power generation unit. The high-rise, which according to TPL has been designed in mind for a ‘high-end corporation’, also features a health club, a swimming pool, and a coffee bar.