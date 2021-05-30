Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

High agri yields to help reduce food imports: Fakhar Imam

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The country’s economy will get a boost as the production of four important crops as well as three minor crops posted a record production this season from a year ago, indicating a lesser reliance on imports of eatables in the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22).

This was revealed by Minister for National Food Security Research Fakhar Imam while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

The minister said that due to the supply of good quality seeds and favorable weather conditions, the production of wheat, rice, maize, potato, onion and groundnut has increased to a record level.

He said that the country’s current wheat production was 27.3 million tonnes, while last year’s wheat production had totaled at 25.3 million tonnes, which was 2 million tonnes more than the previous year.

Article continues after this advertisement

At the same time, maize cultivation area grew 0.97pc to 1.418m hectares in 2020-21 compared to 1.404m hectares last year. The yield of maize crop witnessed a growth of 7.38pc to 8.465m tonnes in 2020-21 against 7.883m tonnes last year.

“Quality research and intellect in the agriculture is need of hour to achieve the agenda of food security in the country,” he added.

He said that livestock has also emerged as a major component of the agriculture sector and now has achieved a growth rate of 3.1 per cent. In the sector, he said focus will be on breeding, feeding and health.

“We will take measures to attract foreign investments in the livestock to encourage value-addition”, he said. The focus will be on milk and meat.

Replying to a question, the minister said that the government has especially focused on the production of edible oil to decrease the biggest export bill in this commodity.

“The government has also planned to promote floriculture for promoting flower farming and is focusing on organic farming for enhancing exports,” he added.

Moreover, Fakhar Imam said that massive drop in cotton yield is due to decline in Sindh. He said a 2.1m bales were received in Sindh as against the target of 4.5m bales.

The minister said standing crop was damaged due to excessive rain. He said Punjab has received only 3.8m bales this year, which is lower than last year. “This is a setback for our economy,” he said, adding government will take several initiatives to achieve next year target.

The government has projected 10.5m bales target for 2021-22.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFBR and Regulatory Technology
Next articleGovt to allocate Rs55b for CPEC
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Revenue collection to rise up to Rs5.8tn in FY22: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the Rs4.8 trillion revenue collection this year would be the highest in the country's history whereas...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA seeks hike in fuel prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has prepared a summary seeking an increase in petrol prices from June 1. Local media reports on Sunday...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to allocate Rs55b for CPEC

The government has proposed an allocation of Rs55 billion for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the next budget, which does not match...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM lauds FBR over ‘historic’ tax collection of over Rs4,000bn

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday commended efforts of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) over crossing tax collection of Rs4,000 billion in a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

High agri yields to help reduce food imports: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD: The country's economy will get a boost as the production of four important crops as well as three minor crops posted a record...

FBR and Regulatory Technology

Ahead of budget,  is the FPCCI off tangent?

PM lauds FBR over ‘historic’ tax collection of over Rs4,000bn

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.