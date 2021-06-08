Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil drops again on doubts over demand rebound

By Agencies

TOKYO: Oil prices extended their losses on Tuesday as concerns about the fragile state of the global recovery in demand for crude and fuels were heightened by data showing China’s oil imports fell in May.

Brent crude was down 49 cents, or 0.7%, at $71.00 a barrel by 0643 GMT, after declining 0.6% overnight. US oil was off by 44 cents, or 0.6%, at $68.79 a barrel, having dropped by 0.6% in the previous session.

“Chinese oil imports at a five-month low … would tend to confirm weakness in the Asia market,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizhuo Securities.

China’s crude imports were down 14.6% in May, from a high level a year earlier, with daily arrivals at the lowest level this year, as maintenance at refineries limited demand for oil purchases.

Article continues after this advertisement

Crude prices have risen in recent weeks, with Brent up by nearly 40% this year and WTI gaining more than that, amid expectations of demand to return as some countries succeed in vaccinating populations against COVID-19.

Restraint on supply by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies has also helped buttress prices.

But major oil importers like India have been going through waves of infections that continue to threaten the expected pickup in global demand in the second half of this year.

“Crude prices are beginning to struggle as demand in Europe and India faces headwinds,” said Avtar Sandu, senior manager commodities at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBank of England launches climate stress test for banks and insurers
Next articlePalm oil drops 4pc on forecasts of higher output, stockpiles
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Palm oil drops 4pc on forecasts of higher output, stockpiles

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell as much as 4.2% on Tuesday, extending losses to a second straight session, as expectations of rising...
Read more
World Business News

Bank of England launches climate stress test for banks and insurers

LONDON: The Bank of England on Tuesday set out its first comprehensive stress test of the ability of the British financial system to cope...
Read more
World Business News

Big tech supports global tax, but wants digital services levies axed

WASHINGTON: US tech giants could benefit from the agreement of the Group of Seven rich countries’ agreement to create a global minimum 15 per...
Read more
World Business News

Google to change global advertising practices

PARIS: Google said it would make changes to its global advertising business to ensure it did not abuse its dominance, bowing to antitrust pressure...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan to cut few import duties to boost manufacturing, spur growth:...

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will cut taxes on imports of raw materials to spur manufacturing and overall economic growth, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and...

Big tech supports global tax, but wants digital services levies axed

Dr-Reza-Baqir

SBP to launch collateral-free loan scheme

NEC approves 4.8pc GDP growth target for FY22

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.