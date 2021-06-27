UBL discards its little known Swiss subsidiary

It’s a curious piece of information. On the 12th of June 2021, United Bank Limited (UBL) announced that it was winding up its wholly owned subsidiary in Switzerland. The only question that this really led to was how and why on earth did UBL have a subsidiary in Switzerland in the first place?
And much to the surprise of many, UBL (Switzerland) AG has been around since 1967. It only has one branch in Zurich, Switzerland, and used to be known until 2013 as United Bank AG Zurich. According to the notice, UBL has decided to voluntarily wind up the subsidiary as part of its global realignment strategy.
“This decision is in line with UBL’s strategy to exit from non-core markets,” the notice explained. According to the bank, UBL and UBL (Switzerland) AG will continue to ‘work closely with all stakeholders throughout the winding up process to ensure that UBL (Switzerland) AG is wound up in an orderly manner, fulfilling all its obligations and complying with all applicable laws, rules and regulations.’
Most importantly, the notice stressed that UBL’s decision to wind up UBL (Switzerland) AG will not have any material impact on the overall operating and financial position of the UBL. The decision is a bit of an about turn for the bank, which previously had touted the subsidiary as an important part of growth, especially in the early part of the decade.
First, some context. UBL was founded by Agha Hasan Abedi in 1959. As of 2020, the bank operates 1,356 inside Pakistan, and 14 branches outside Pakistan. It is also itself a subsidiary of Bestway (Holdings) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bestway Group Limited (founded by British-Pakistani Mohammad Anwer Parvez).
