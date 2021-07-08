Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt creating roadmap for transitioning in to green economy: PM

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his government was working on creating an eco-friendly road map to help make the transition to a green economy in order to save future generations from the threats of climate change and global warming.

“We will devise sustainable policies on environmental protection to materialise the vision of a clean and green Pakistan,” the prime minister said in his address at the launch of Pakistan’s first-ever locally manufactured electric motorcycle.

The launch was part of the government’s five-year Pakistan Electric Vehicles (EV) Policy 2020-2025 approved last year and envisages targeting a robust electric vehicle market with a 30 percent and 90 percent share in passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks by 2030 and 2040, respectively.

The prime minister said the Electric Vehicle Policy would be export-orientated to encourage economic growth by using local raw materials in order to manufacture indigenous products.

Article continues after this advertisement

Besides being helpful in reducing pollution, he said, the EVs would open up an entirely new segment in the country and generate employment opportunities.

He lauded Jolta Electric Executive Director Dr Muhammad Amjad and the team for promoting eco-friendly policies in the country.

The salient features of the policy include a phased transition of the automobile industry, as it will be covering two and three-wheelers and heavy commercial vehicles providing incentives to manufacturers.

On the occasion, Minister for Industries Khusro Bakhtiar said JE was the first to launch the initiative among three companies that were given licenses by the government to manufacture electric two-wheelers.

He expressed confidence that the sector of electric vehicles would undergo a boost in near future and mentioned that 17 more companies had shown interest in such production.

He said a regulatory framework would be outlined to manage the area of electric automobiles and their charging infrastructure.

He said Africa, Central Asia and Afghanistan would be the target areas for Pakistan to sell its products in line with its auto-development and export policy.

Manufactured by Jolta Electric, the e-bike is a major step towards electrifying the domestic automobile industry.

The e-bike, to be available in various models including JE-70, JE-70 L, JE-70 D, JE-100 L, JE-125 L, JE-Scooty, JE-Sports Bike, is energy-efficient and can be charged overnight with other features such as no clutch and gear and low maintenance.

Various models of e-bikes have different speed specifications from 10 to 60 kilometres per hour and can cover a distance after full charge from 60 to 100 kilometres.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHighest ever demand and supply of power achieved: Hammad
Next articleBank profits up 43pc in CY20 despite Covid: SBP
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan, Afghanistan extend APTTA for another six months

ISLAMABAD: With differences over revised draft of transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan remaining unaddressed even after the passage of months, the two...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bank profits up 43pc in CY20 despite Covid: SBP

Despite pandemic the profits of the banking sector surged by 42.92 per cent in calendar year 2020, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said...
Read more
HEADLINES

Highest ever demand and supply of power achieved: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar announced that Pakistan achieved its “highest demand and supply of power” in history on Wednesday. In a couple of tweets,...
Read more
HEADLINES

CPEC will not be affected by US-Pak relations, says advisor

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said on Tuesday that the Pakistan-US relationship would not impact the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CPEC will not be affected by US-Pak relations, says advisor

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said on Tuesday that the Pakistan-US relationship would not impact the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,...

IHC reinstates NBP president, BoD chairman

China says measures applied to Ant Group to be imposed on other payment firms

EU fines Volkswagen, BMW $1bn for emissions cartel

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.