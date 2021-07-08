Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Highest ever demand and supply of power achieved: Hammad

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar announced that Pakistan achieved its “highest demand and supply of power” in history on Wednesday.

In a couple of tweets, the minister said, “Highest demand and supply of power in the history of Pakistan achieved today at 24,284 megawatts (MW).” He added that the increase is not only a reflection of higher demand and generation but also the increase in transmission capacity.

In contrast, the highest generation and transmission achieved before the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was in July 2018 at 20,811 MW, said Hammad. He also shared that the “record” was achieved despite the country’s biggest dam Tarbela “producing just 25 percent of its output this year during peak season”.

Last month it was reported that Pakistan’s power crisis has gotten worse, with load-shedding extending up to several hours at a stretch in different cities. The country was facing an electricity shortfall of somewhere between 7,000 and 8,000 megawatts during that period.

TLTP

