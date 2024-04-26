SBP-held reserves decrease by $74mn due to external debt repayments

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $74 million to $7.981 billion due to external debt repayments during the week ended on April 19, 2024.
According to the latest data released by the SBP, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.280 billion as of April 19, 2024.
The break-up of the foreign reserves position shows that foreign reserves held by the SBP recorded at $7.981 billion whereas net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.299 billion for the week under review.
