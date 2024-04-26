Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP-held reserves decrease by $74mn due to external debt repayments

Country’s total liquid foreign reserves stand at $13.28 billion as of April 19, 2024

By News Desk

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $74 million to $7.981 billion due to external debt repayments during the week ended on April 19, 2024.

According to the latest data released by the SBP, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.280 billion as of April 19, 2024. 

The break-up of the foreign reserves position shows that foreign reserves held by the SBP recorded at $7.981 billion whereas net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at  $5.299 billion for the week under review.

Previous article
RDA inflows rise to $182mn in March 2024
News Desk
News Desk

2 COMMENTS

  1. Amazing Love Spell To Get Back With your Partner and Fix Your Broken Relationship  WHATSAPP+2349161779461

    My wife broke up with me 3 months ago, and forced me to sign the divorce papers, and I was completely heartbroken. And I could not get back into any shape emotionally. I Thank God for this astonishing and brilliant spell caster that came to my rescue. Wow! This spell caster has helped me so much. Dr Jakuta guaranteed me an urgent 24hrs spell casting, of which I accepted it. Shockingly! this month my wife called me back with lots of apologies after 48hrs which he assured me, and he did everything possible to withdraw the divorce papers which was previously ongoing with the power of this miracle working spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb, cure cancer, herpes simplex virus and other sickness, Thank you so so so much Lord for your powerful spells. expressions are not sufficient to say than you. Email doctorjakutaspellcaster24@gmail. com. You can also WhatsApp him on +2349161779461

  2. Amazing Love Spell To Get Back With your Partner and Fix Your Broken Relationship  WHATSAPP+2349161779461

    My wife broke up with me 3 months ago, and forced me to sign the divorce papers, and I was completely heartbroken. And I could not get back into any shape emotionally. I Thank God for this astonishing and brilliant spell caster that came to my rescue. Wow! This spell caster has helped me so much. Dr Jakuta guaranteed me an urgent 24hrs spell casting, of which I accepted it. Shockingly! this month my wife called me back with lots of apologies after 48hrs which he assured me, and he did everything possible to withdraw the divorce papers which was previously ongoing with the power of this miracle working spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb, cure cancer, herpes simplex virus and other sickness, Thank you so so so much Lord for your powerful spells. expressions are not sufficient to say than you. Email doctorjakutaspellcaster24@gmail. com. You can also WhatsApp him on +2349161779461

    Amazing Love Spell To Get Back With your Partner and Fix Your Broken Relationship  WHATSAPP+2349161779461

    My wife broke up with me 3 months ago, and forced me to sign the divorce papers, and I was completely heartbroken. And I could not get back into any shape emotionally. I Thank God for this astonishing and brilliant spell caster that came to my rescue. Wow! This spell caster has helped me so much. Dr Jakuta guaranteed me an urgent 24hrs spell casting, of which I accepted it. Shockingly! this month my wife called me back with lots of apologies after 48hrs which he assured me, and he did everything possible to withdraw the divorce papers which was previously ongoing with the power of this miracle working spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb, cure cancer, herpes simplex virus and other sickness, Thank you so so so much Lord for your powerful spells. expressions are not sufficient to say than you. Email doctorjakutaspellcaster24@gmail. com. You can also WhatsApp him on +2349161779461

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.