RDA inflows rise to $182mn in March 2024

The total inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) rose to $7.660 billion by the end of March 2024 as compared to $7.478 billion by February (2024) end, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The data showed that the inflows of remittances during the month of March were recorded at $182 million as compared to $141 million in February and $142 million in January 2024.

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, and seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.

The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 11,091 to 679,792 in March 2024 from 668,701 accounts in February 2024.

By the end of March, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $312 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $528 in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $31 million in Roshan Equity Investment.