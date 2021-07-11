Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan must prioritise population growth reduction, says Umar

By News Desk

Planning Minister Asad Umar on Sunday said Pakistan should make population growth reduction one of its top national priorities to achieve impact in key development areas.

“Let’s say Pakistan had enough capacity to provide quality education to only half its kids. If Pak population growth drops to that of Bangladesh, in 10 years we will accommodate every child in the country of primary school age and in 15 years in secondary school,” Umar said on Twitter.

“With such a phenomenal impact in such short duration on key development outcomes, we should make population growth reduction as one of our top national priorities,” he added.

