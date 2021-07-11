PIA to run extra flights for repatriation of stranded Pakistanis

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday announced that it will run extra flights to repatriate the Pakistanis stranded abroad due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

According to local media reports, the national carrier will operate 32 flights to bring back nationals before the forthcoming Eidul Azha.

The management of the airline said that they would use Boeing 777 aircraft to repatriate those stuck in Kabul.

The PIA will operate flights on July 12 and 16 for Afghanistan, with five special flights planned for the nationals stuck in middle eastern countries, it added.

Those stranded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will also be repatriated. PIA has added 10 more flights to its routine operation for Saudi Arabia to bring back nationals.

The airline will also operate eight special flights for Tashkent, utilising Airbus 320 aircraft for the purpose, and it’ll operate a special flight to bring back students stranded in Bishkek.