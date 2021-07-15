Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Minister lays stress on technological progress

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the evolution of existing system according to modern requirements is a prerequisite for progress as no country could achieve success by moving in the same rhythm.

He was speaking at the “Open House and Career Fair of Civil, Electrical, Mechanical Engineering and Technology”, arranged by the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI). Faraz said only youth could help Pakistan take a quantum leap by utilising their potential and extraordinary creative talents for constructive purposes.

“Younger generation can move forward on the technology front, where our generation has lagged behind, to bring socio-economic stability to the country.” Faraz said research should not be carried out for the sake of research but focus should be on development of the country through prioritising its linkage with market needs.

The federal minister said that his ministry was encouraging applied research and commercialisation of patents. Highlighting the steps taken after assuming charge a few months ago, Faraz said the science and technology ministry took steps for making all its under-utilised laboratories fully functional after mapping.

Article continues after this advertisement

University students were the main stakeholders, who would be given access to these laboratories for research, he announced. Speaking on the occasion, Islamabad Chamber President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said Pakistan had 55% of youth below the age of 35 years.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHBL wins Best Bank in Pakistan 2021 award by Euromoney
Next articleLow quality seeds hurdle to agri development
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Petrol prices increase by Rs5.4, HSD by Rs2.54: SAPM

The government on Thursday increased the price of petrol by Rs5.40 per litre and that of high-speed diesel by Rs2.54 per litre, announced Special...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Uzbek trade connectivity to open up new avenues of region’s prosperity: PM

TASHKENT: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan’s connectivity with Uzbekistan in trade and bilateral spheres would open up new avenues of prosperity...
Read more
HEADLINES

President for enhanced Pak-Kyrgyz cooperation in trade, culture

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan attached special importance to its relations with Kyrgyzstan and stressed the need for an increased...
Read more
HEADLINES

UAE frames new Covid attestation visa policy for Pakistanis

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates on Thursday framed a new visa policy for Pakistanis who want to travel to the Gulf country. For a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Low quality seeds hurdle to agri development

ISLAMABAD: The government is working to ensure availability of quality seeds, development of cold storage facilities and farm mechanisation to enhance per-acre output of...

Minister lays stress on technological progress

HBL wins Best Bank in Pakistan 2021 award by Euromoney

Apple plans ‘buy now, pay later’ service

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.