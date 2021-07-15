Minister lays stress on technological progress

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the evolution of existing system according to modern requirements is a prerequisite for progress as no country could achieve success by moving in the same rhythm.

He was speaking at the “Open House and Career Fair of Civil, Electrical, Mechanical Engineering and Technology”, arranged by the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI). Faraz said only youth could help Pakistan take a quantum leap by utilising their potential and extraordinary creative talents for constructive purposes.

“Younger generation can move forward on the technology front, where our generation has lagged behind, to bring socio-economic stability to the country.” Faraz said research should not be carried out for the sake of research but focus should be on development of the country through prioritising its linkage with market needs.

The federal minister said that his ministry was encouraging applied research and commercialisation of patents. Highlighting the steps taken after assuming charge a few months ago, Faraz said the science and technology ministry took steps for making all its under-utilised laboratories fully functional after mapping.

University students were the main stakeholders, who would be given access to these laboratories for research, he announced. Speaking on the occasion, Islamabad Chamber President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said Pakistan had 55% of youth below the age of 35 years.