HBL wins Best Bank in Pakistan 2021 award by Euromoney

Bank also wins ‘Pakistan’s Best Domestic Bank 2021’ award by Asiamoney

KARACHI: Euromoney awards HBL the accolade of Pakistan’s Best Bank 2021. Earlier this year, the Bank also won Asiamoney award for Best Domestic Bank in Pakistan 2021.

These two awards are the most prestigious awards in the banking industry, globally.

These awards are a recognition of the HBL’s leadership performance and innovative approach in its Consumer banking, Commercial banking and Development Finance business streams, leveraging its digital banking platforms, leading the way in financial inclusion, and the launch of the Beijing branch and capturing opportunities associated with the CPEC initiative.

These are undoubtedly very well-deserved accolades as they come against a backdrop of unprecedented challenging times globally, including Pakistan.

The Euromoney citation for HBL acknowledges “Habib Bank (HBL) is going from strength to strength under Muhammad Aurangzeb (President & CEO). Remarkably, in a year when most banks around the world were trying to stem the losses caused by Covid, HBL doubled its after-tax profits to PRS 30.9 billion ($193.4 billion).”

The citation makes specific reference to HBL’s business strength in e-payments, cards, auto and trade businesses.

Remarking on HBL’s rural banking/development finance initiative, the citation reads “Agriculture is a mainstay of HBL’s innovative efforts; the bank aims not only to fund farmers but deploys full-time agronomists to help with improving crop yields.”

Euromoney and Asiamoney are global English-lan.

