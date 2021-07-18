WorldCall 2020 results

Picture the scene: It is 2006. This writer, after many fits and tantrums, has finally convinced their parents that a desktop computer in the house is a net benefit (“it’s for school, I promise!”). Of course, at the time, the house’s television provider was WorldCall – and so naturally, our internet provider was also Worldcall. And like any good kid of the era, this reporter too wasted time upvoting movies on the WorldCall exclusive movie TV channels.

Fast forward to 2021, and no one watches the actual TV (it’s all netflix on laptops or smartphones). No landline calls either, for that matter: smartphones exist. And when this reporter clicked on WorldCall’s website link, they were met with the following: “This site can’t be reached. Worldcall.com.pk took too long to respond.”

This is all to say, that the last decade has not been kind to the company. In fact, it is amazing how much attention a company like WorldCall gets, considering that its competitors have outshone it, and that it made a loss in eight years out of the last 11 years. It also received a lot of attention for being at the center of a bidding process by ARY Group (and the alleged pump and dump that occurred, previously covered in depth by this magazine).