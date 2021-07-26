PIA operates first Multan-Skardu flight to boost tourism

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday operated the first flight from Multan to Skardu.

As per local media reports, the first flight left from Multan airport with 167 passengers on board. The move will give easy access to the people of South Punjab to the northern areas of the country, the PIA spokesperson said.

Currently, the PIA is operating direct flights to Skardu from six cities.

Earlier, PIA launched its Air Safari flights to boost tourism in the country. The airline’s first scenic Air Safari flight took off from the Islamabad International Airport with 91 tourists, including foreign nationals from as many as 13 countries, on board.