HEADLINES

Soomro reviews debt-recapitalisation, refinancing scheme for NPPMCL

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammadmian Soomro Wednesday reviewed debt-recapitalisation and refinancing scheme for National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL).

The transaction committee meeting for the privatisation of NPPMCL is held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Mohammadmian Soomro, said a press release issued by Ministry of Privatisation here.

Federal secretary Privatisation, chairman NEPRA, MD PPIB, representatives of Power, Finance, Petroleum and financial advisors also attended the meeting.

The transaction committee discussed the debt recapitalization/ refinancing of NPPMCL from the local commercial banks.

The transaction committee agreed upon the scheme for local financing ahead of equity process in the transaction of NPPMCL.

The federal minister said that our focus is to strictly follow the guidelines for timely completion of the transaction.

This is the first of its kind transaction which involves re-financing of GoP excess equity and loan besides equity sale.

Previous articleOGRA takes notice of ‘artificial’ shortage of POL products
Next articleSCCI, SEED, KP govt to join hands for improving investment climate
