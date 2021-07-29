SCCI, SEED, KP govt to join hands for improving investment climate

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) programme, a non-profitable organisation in collaboration with provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have joined hands to improve the investment climate in the province.

The agreement was reached during a roundtable conference organised jointly by SCCI and SEED here at the local hotel on Thursday. Different stakeholders from the business, government and development community participated in the roundtable discussion.

The roundtable brought essential business voices to the forefront while connecting them to the KP government leadership and policymakers for a constructive and impactful dialogue.

They said that structured and inclusive public-private dialogues are needed to identify bottlenecks, opportunities, and possible interventions to improve the business environment and promote women’s entrepreneurship in the province.

Speakers highlighted that the private sector plays a vital role in promoting economic growth, reforming the business climate, and strengthening inclusive policy making.

Through KP Business Voice, SEED, in partnership with SCCI, is strengthening public-private dialogues between the local business community and provincial government by articulating private sector problems, soliciting policy proposals and routing them to relevant government policymakers through different mechanisms like post and pre-budget assessment, business barometer survey and sector-specific meetings and policy briefs.

It may be mentioned here that SEED is a £15 million programme that aims to support the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in planning and financing the infrastructure and investment it needs for growth, jobs and prosperity.

The expected outcome of the programme is that public and private investments are able to generate greater economic, social, and environmental returns.