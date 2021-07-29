Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SCCI, SEED, KP govt to join hands for improving investment climate

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) programme, a non-profitable organisation in collaboration with provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have joined hands to improve the investment climate in the province.

The agreement was reached during a roundtable conference organised jointly by SCCI and SEED here at the local hotel on Thursday. Different stakeholders from the business, government and development community participated in the roundtable discussion.

The roundtable brought essential business voices to the forefront while connecting them to the KP government leadership and policymakers for a constructive and impactful dialogue.

They said that structured and inclusive public-private dialogues are needed to identify bottlenecks, opportunities, and possible interventions to improve the business environment and promote women’s entrepreneurship in the province.

Article continues after this advertisement

Speakers highlighted that the private sector plays a vital role in promoting economic growth, reforming the business climate, and strengthening inclusive policy making.

Through KP Business Voice, SEED, in partnership with SCCI, is strengthening public-private dialogues between the local business community and provincial government by articulating private sector problems, soliciting policy proposals and routing them to relevant government policymakers through different mechanisms like post and pre-budget assessment, business barometer survey and sector-specific meetings and policy briefs.

It may be mentioned here that SEED is a £15 million programme that aims to support the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in planning and financing the infrastructure and investment it needs for growth, jobs and prosperity.

The expected outcome of the programme is that public and private investments are able to generate greater economic, social, and environmental returns.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSoomro reviews debt-recapitalisation, refinancing scheme for NPPMCL
Next articleRoad to ruin: Double tax and bandits on key border trade route
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan posts record trade surplus, export growth in Covid hit Italian market

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Ambassador to Italy, Jauhar Saleem has said that Pakistan has posted a trade surplus of $300 million, 49 per cent higher than...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR launches single identifier number for all domestic taxes

LAHORE: FBR has launched single identifier number for all domestic taxes under which a taxpayer can use all applications under the income tax, sales...
Read more
HEADLINES

Local assembling of EVs to start this year: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday expressed hope that local assembling of electric vehicles (EVs) would start in the country by this...
Read more
HEADLINES

Samsung is coming to Pakistan, Dawood clarifies

LAHORE: Advisor on Commerce Razak Dawood on Thursday clarified that Korean mobile manufacturing giant, Samsung, will soon be establish a manufacturing and assembly plant...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Emirates
HEADLINES

Emirates extends suspension on flights from Pakistan till Aug 7

UAE national carrier Emirates has again extended flight suspension from Pakistan and other South Asian countries till August 7. Emirates, in its latest advisory stated:...

Road to ruin: Double tax and bandits on key border trade route

SCCI, SEED, KP govt to join hands for improving investment climate

Soomro reviews debt-recapitalisation, refinancing scheme for NPPMCL

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.