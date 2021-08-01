Lahore’s vertical growth gambit

In August 1947, a single propeller plane landed on a thin airstrip in an aerodrome in Lahore’s Walton Airport. On board the plane was Muhammad Ali Jinnah, already known by then as Quaid e Azam. This was not Jinnah’s first visit to Lahore, in fact, it was not even his most monumental. It had been in this very city that the first stone of the Pakistani nation state was laid by Jinnah and his Muslim League in the ‘Lahore resolution’ of 1940. But the landing of that plane in 1947 was significant for another reason – it was the first time Jinnah was going to step into Lahore since the partition of the subcontinent.

The moment must have been a poignant one. Lahore was one of the many cities that could have gone to either India or Pakistan. Some would argue that the city went to Pakistan because of its greater Muslim population and its status as a former Capital of the Mughal Empire. The reality was less thought out. Lahore was becoming a part of Pakistan simply because of the line drawn by Sir Cyril Radcliff across the Indian subcontinent. For better or for worse, once that line was drawn, all of Lahore – its people, its culture, its economic and social future – were all tied with the state of Pakistan.

The Lahore Mr Jinnah landed in was starkly different from the one we have in front of us today. For starters, Walton Airport at that time was practically in the middle of nowhere and surrounded mostly by flatlands and grass fields. Today, it is barely a kilometre away from the hustle and bustle of what is considered the ‘center point’ of Lahore. Back then, it was the only airport in Lahore and had been founded by a group of philanthropist aviators in 1930. Today, it is in the process of being ripped down and replaced by high-rise commercial and residential buildings.

Don’t believe us? Just take one look at the Lahore Central Business Districts Development Authority’s (LCBDDA) ‘Lahore Prime’ project – a mega high-rise development project with favourable by-laws backed completely by the Punjab government. Essentially, the Punjab government wants to knock down the Walton Airport and hand it over to real estate developers to make both commercial and residential high-rise real estate in one of the most central locations in the city. On the 5th of August, an auction will take place for plots in this area where private developers can make a bid to get their land and begin building their high-rise buildings. And it isn’t just this one airport – the government also has its sights on Wahdat Colony and Railways Colony. These projects and others like them tell us one thing and one thing alone: Lahore has come face to face with its vertical reckoning, and the Punjab government is all chips in.