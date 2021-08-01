Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM commends record FBR collection in July

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday commended the efforts of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving the record Rs410 billion revenue collection in July.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said: “I commend efforts of FBR in achieving record revenue collection in July,” adding that “this is a reflection of government’s policies for sustained economic growth and revival”.

The Rs410 billion provisional collection was higher by 36.5pc or Rs109 billion over the revenue generated during the same month of last fiscal year (FY21), according to FBR’s data.

Article continues after this advertisement

FBR paid Rs20 refunds during the first month of the current fiscal year (1MFY22).

The FBR did not take any advance tax in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year (Q4FY21) due to which it surpassed the revenue target of July. Besides, the government has also increased sales tax on imports due to which it collected around Rs15 billion more tax on imports compared to the first month of last fiscal year.

As per reports, FBR high ups have informed Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin that it can achieve the collection target of the current fiscal year by focusing on Point of sales (POS).

The finance minister has said that the FBR can deliver the target without taking additional revenue measures.

It is pertinent to note that the government has set a Rs5,829 billion revenue target for the current fiscal year whereas FBR is regularly sending notices to retailers who do not integrate their machines with the FBR system, sources further added that tax employees are visiting the outlets on a daily basis to check the systems of retailers.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOGRA issues pipeline construction and operation licenses to Energas, Tabeer
Next articleAviation minister puts PIA privatisation rumours to rest
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan ranks ‘cheapest country to live in’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been ranked as 'the cheapest country in the world to live in' with a cost of living index showing 18.58, followed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan to be special partner country at 18th CAEXPO in China

BEIJING: Pakistan, like the previous year, will be the special partner country at the upcoming 18th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) to be held in Nanning,...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt utilises 54pc of development fund in FY21

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has utilised just 54 per cent of the allocated fund for the Annual Development Program out of the total...
Read more
HEADLINES

Beijing’s infrastructure development index ranks Pakistan top in South Asia

BEIJING: Despite the unexpected shock from the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan has elevated one place to fifth in infrastructure development, against the trend of an...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PIBs fail to attract any foreign inflows during July

The first month of the 2021-22 financial year passed without any foreign inflow in the Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) which attracted $256 million during...
Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Aviation minister puts PIA privatisation rumours to rest

PM commends record FBR collection in July

OGRA issues pipeline construction and operation licenses to Energas, Tabeer

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.