Aviation minister puts PIA privatisation rumours to rest

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said that the government had no plan to sell Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), adding that four new aircraft would be added to the PIA fleet this year.

He was speaking during at a press conference at PTI Public Secretariat in Islamabad.

According to a report by Dawn, the minister said Pakistan aviation industry was lucky as its losses during pandemic were much lower than other countries where, according to International Air Transport Association reports, the losses were $400 billion.