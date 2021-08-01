Sign inSubscribe
PIBs fail to attract any foreign inflows during July

By Monitoring Report

The first month of the 2021-22 financial year passed without any foreign inflow in the Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) which attracted $256 million during the outgoing fiscal year.

The data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Friday showed a sudden stop to foreign inflows for PIBs in July against a net inflow of $22m in June.

The data shows that during July the outflow of investment from PIBs was $8.3 million; mostly from the United Kingdom and the rest of it from Luxemburg. Outflow to the UK was 6.76m and $1.5m to Luxemburg.

The changing trend for the investment in treasury bills continued during July as there was little gap between inflows and outflows. In June the trend changed for the first time in FY21 as the inflow in treasury bills was higher than the outflow.

The inflow during June was $163.4m while the outflow was $150.8m; in July the inflow was $63.5m and outflow was $68.6m.

The biggest difference was noted in the inflow and outflow in the equity market. The inflow during July FY22 was $26.7m while the outflow was $49.2m.

 

 

Previous articleAviation minister puts PIA privatisation rumours to rest
Next articleBeijing’s infrastructure development index ranks Pakistan top in South Asia
Monitoring Report

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan ranks ‘cheapest country to live in’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been ranked as 'the cheapest country in the world to live in' with a cost of living index showing 18.58, followed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan to be special partner country at 18th CAEXPO in China

BEIJING: Pakistan, like the previous year, will be the special partner country at the upcoming 18th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) to be held in Nanning,...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt utilises 54pc of development fund in FY21

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has utilised just 54 per cent of the allocated fund for the Annual Development Program out of the total...
Read more
HEADLINES

Beijing’s infrastructure development index ranks Pakistan top in South Asia

BEIJING: Despite the unexpected shock from the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan has elevated one place to fifth in infrastructure development, against the trend of an...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Aviation minister puts PIA privatisation rumours to rest

PM commends record FBR collection in July

OGRA issues pipeline construction and operation licenses to Energas, Tabeer

