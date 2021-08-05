Sign inSubscribe
KP govt to create eight new economic zones 

By Staff Report
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to establish eight new economic zones in the current financial year (FY22) to develop industries and facilitate investors in the province.
The press was informed that the new economic zones will be established in Bannu, Mohmand, Palai, Chitral, Ghazi, Buner Marble City, Draban Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Karak after a meeting of the KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company officials with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.
The CM was briefed regarding the existing economic zones in the province, newly established and future economic zones.
The KP government has earlier launched four new economic zones during the last financial year, including Rashkai SEZ, Jalozai Economic Zone, Nowshera Economic Zone (extension), DI Khan Economic Zones which will generate an estimated 300,000 new jobs.
During the meeting, it was also decided to set up a Women’s Business Park to promote women entrepreneurship and provide them a business friendly environment.
Mahmood Khan said that the current government is taking effective measures for the development of the industrial sector.
He said the development of the industrial sector is very important to provide employment opportunities to the people.
The chief minister further said that the provincial government is making significant investments in this sector and maximum facilities will be provided to attract private investment in the province.
Staff Report

