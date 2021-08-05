Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR notifies sales tax of locally produced steel, scrap goods

Govt to impose withholding tax on online markets from Sept 1

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has fixed the value of locally produced steel and scrap goods pertaining to payment of sales tax.

As per the SRO issued by FBR on Wednesday, the values have been fixed in respect of locally produced goods for the purpose of payment of sales tax on ad valorem basis.

Documents seen by Profit state that FBR has fixed Rs140,000 per metric tonne value of steel bars and other long profiles, Rs125,000 per metric tonne steel billets, Rs120, 000 per metric ton steel ingots, Rs120,000 per metric tonne ship plates and Rs118,000 per metric tonne on re-rollable iron and steel scrap.

In case the value of supply of the goods specified in the notification is higher than the values fixed, the value of goods shall be at the same rate at which the supply is made.

Article continues after this advertisement

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

The FBR has also cancelled its notification pertaining to imposition of 50 per cent sales tax on upto 1800CC and 75pc on 1801 cc to 2500cc Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs).

It is pertinent to note the government has taken back this sales tax in the budget announced on June 11, 2021.

Imposition of withholding tax on online marketplace

The FBR has also imposed a 2pc withholding tax on the gross value of supplies on online marketplaces, other than active taxpayers, from September 1, 2021.

The 2pc sales tax of gross value of supplies would be applicable on the online marketplace.

The online marketplace would cover e-commerce platforms, portals or similar means, which facilitate sale of goods, including third party sale.

According to the Finance Act 2021, the online market place includes an electronic interface such as a marketplace, e-commerce platform, portal or similar means, which facilitate sale of goods, including third party sale by controlling the terms and conditions of the sale; authorising the charge to the customers in respect of the payment for the supply; or ordering or delivering the goods.

Meanwhile, the revenue body on Thursday issued a notification for the imposition of withholding tax on online markets that shall be effective from September 1, 2021.

In the budget FY22, the government had proposed a withholding tax at the rate of 2pc of the gross value of supplies made by persons other than active taxpayers.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAGP forwards names for new auditor general
Next articleKP govt to create eight new economic zones 
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NEPRA to decide new power tariff slabs on August 9

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to create new categories of electricity tariffs for consumers ostensibly to reduce the volume of subsidy and the Ministry...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to launch Kamyab Pakistan Programme on August 9

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced to launch the Kamyab Pakistan Programme on August 9. Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the government’s largest welfare project,...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM directs finalising tight gas policy by September end

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday directed to finalise the formulation of tight gas policy by the end of September. Tight gas refers...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak-Germany trade records 2.68pc surplus in FY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Germany witnessed surplus of 2.68 per cent during fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21) as compared to the corresponding...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pak-Germany trade records 2.68pc surplus in FY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Germany witnessed surplus of 2.68 per cent during fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21) as compared to the corresponding...

Govt seeks $400m WB loan for energy sector

Pakistan to terminate 23 bilateral investment treaties

India warns Flipkart, founders of $1.35bn fine for allegedly flouting foreign investment laws

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.