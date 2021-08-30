Rupee loses further ground, closes at 165.96

Pakistani rupee on Monday continued its losing streak against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank after shedding another 34 paisa against the greenback

According to forex dealers, the US dollar rose by 34 paisa in the interbank before the mid-day and stood at Rs165.96.

Article continues after this advertisement

The greenback saw an increase by Rs1 in the interbank on August 25 to close at an 11-month high against the rupee. “The US dollar now stands at Rs166.20 against Pakistani rupee,” the dealers in the forex market said.