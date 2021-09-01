Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Builders lament rising cement, steel prices

By Monitoring Report

As the prices of cement and steel rise in Pakistan, the stakeholders of the construction sectors are getting worried.

Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) Chairman Fayyaz Ilyas on Tuesday mentioned that in the past 10 months there has been an increase of Rs68,000 per tonne in cement prices. The price of steel in November was Rs110,000 per tonne while currently, it is Rs178,500 per tonne. On the other hand, the price of cement has moved up to Rs680 per 50kg bag.

He believed that the rising prices would threaten the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme (NPHS) and said, “Sixty per cent of the total cost of a high-rise building consists of cement and steel while this ratio is 30pc to 40pc in a normal residential project. In this situation, the federal government will not be able to fulfil its promise of constructing five million low-cost houses”

Ilyas has requested the government to look into the matter and take immediate action against it. He believes that this is a conspiracy against the government initiative of the housing plan.

Article continues after this advertisement

Analysts are of the view that the price hike is due to the rising price of scrap and coal internationally. Moreover, they believe that cement demand in the northern areas has to lead to an increase in prices.

However, Cedar Capital analyst Waqas Mustafa mentioned that the price of steel increased in Pakistan when the price of scrap was declining internationally.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNTC holds maiden meeting to harmonise taxes across country
Next articleRDA allows direct investment in companies from NRPs
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NEPRA may approve power price hike by Rs1.37/unit

  ISLAMABAD: Power price hiked by Rs1.37 per unit is likely on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for July 2021, which in result will...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani e-sports market gains momentum amid organisers, sponsors’ induction

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has gained promising momentum in e-sports as it enjoys a celebrated reign in online arenas with skill and sportsmen spirit. Recent trends that...
Read more
HEADLINES

New module developed by FBR for EFS

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has successfully launched a new module in the WeBOC system for the Online Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) Authorization...
Read more
HEADLINES

Basmati GI case to land in EU court as dialogue deadline nears end

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India may fight the case of exclusive rights to the Geographical Indication (GI) of basmati rice in European Union (EU) courts...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s exports rise by 43pc to $2.257bn in Aug’21

The country’s exports surged 43 per cent to USD 2.257 billion in August 2021 as compared to USD 1.584bn in August 2020 Advisor to PM...

Govt obtains $1.6bn in foreign loans during July

Pakistani microfinance pioneer wins Asia’s ‘Nobel Prize’

RDA allows direct investment in companies from NRPs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.