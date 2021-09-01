RDA allows direct investment in companies from NRPs

On Tuesday, the State Bank of Pakistan permitted Non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs) to invest directly into the shares of companies in Pakistan through Roshan Digital Account (RDA).

The SBP has allowed this direct investment to encourage overseas Pakistanis to invest in the domestic economy. Moreover, SBP has allowed inflow from overseas through MTO so the NRPs can send remittances easily.

The central bank gave a statement, “To facilitate investment in real estate in Pakistan, financing facilities have been allowed to RDA holders through their Pak rupee account using digital channels. In addition, the inflow of funds into rupee-denominated RDA has been allowed through Money Transfer Operators (MTOs)”

Before this decision, NRPs could only invest directly in registered government securities, listed securities on the stock exchange, mutual funds, real estate with self-financing and term deposits of the banks.

Article continues after this advertisement

SBP believes, “The above changes will not only provide more investment opportunities to non-resident Pakistani but also facilitate them to purchase property in Pakistan through bank financing”