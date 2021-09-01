Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

RDA allows direct investment in companies from NRPs

By Monitoring Report

On Tuesday, the State Bank of Pakistan permitted Non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs) to invest directly into the shares of companies in Pakistan through Roshan Digital Account (RDA).

The SBP has allowed this direct investment to encourage overseas Pakistanis to invest in the domestic economy. Moreover, SBP has allowed inflow from overseas through MTO so the NRPs can send remittances easily.

The central bank gave a statement, “To facilitate investment in real estate in Pakistan, financing facilities have been allowed to RDA holders through their Pak rupee account using digital channels. In addition, the inflow of funds into rupee-denominated RDA has been allowed through Money Transfer Operators (MTOs)”

Before this decision, NRPs could only invest directly in registered government securities, listed securities on the stock exchange, mutual funds, real estate with self-financing and term deposits of the banks.

Article continues after this advertisement

SBP believes, “The above changes will not only provide more investment opportunities to non-resident Pakistani but also facilitate them to purchase property in Pakistan through bank financing”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBuilders lament rising cement, steel prices
Next articlePakistani microfinance pioneer wins Asia’s ‘Nobel Prize’
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NEPRA may approve power price hike by Rs1.37/unit

  ISLAMABAD: Power price hiked by Rs1.37 per unit is likely on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for July 2021, which in result will...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani e-sports market gains momentum amid organisers, sponsors’ induction

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has gained promising momentum in e-sports as it enjoys a celebrated reign in online arenas with skill and sportsmen spirit. Recent trends that...
Read more
HEADLINES

New module developed by FBR for EFS

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has successfully launched a new module in the WeBOC system for the Online Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) Authorization...
Read more
HEADLINES

Basmati GI case to land in EU court as dialogue deadline nears end

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India may fight the case of exclusive rights to the Geographical Indication (GI) of basmati rice in European Union (EU) courts...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s exports rise by 43pc to $2.257bn in Aug’21

The country’s exports surged 43 per cent to USD 2.257 billion in August 2021 as compared to USD 1.584bn in August 2020 Advisor to PM...

Govt obtains $1.6bn in foreign loans during July

Pakistani microfinance pioneer wins Asia’s ‘Nobel Prize’

RDA allows direct investment in companies from NRPs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.