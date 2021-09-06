Sign inSubscribe
Country’s exports increase in previous month: Razak Dawood

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that the country’s exports of different sectors including textiles and agriculture registered increased in August 2021.

In a tweet, he said that during the month of August 2021 the exports of home textiles, men’s garments, cotton fabric, rice, jerseys, fruits, vegetables and T-shirts increased as compared to August 2020.

The exports of surgical instruments, fish and fish products, cement, tents and canvas and wood and articles of wood decreased during the same period, he said.

The adviser said that in terms of geographical spread, the exports to the United States, China, the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Germany and Spain increased while those to Afghanistan, Denmark, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore and the Czech Republic decreased during Aug 2021 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

He said the exports of services during July 2021 increased by 6.4 per cent to USD 483 million as compared to USD 454 million during July 2020.

APP

