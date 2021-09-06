Request to offer banking services only to vaccinated citizens

On Sunday the Sindh government requested the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a letter to make Covid-19 vaccination certificates mandatory for people getting services at banks and post offices.

This request was made by the provincial government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The health department suggested that banks and post officers should only provide services to those citizens who have National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) vaccination cards.

Moreover, the health department also asked the home department to ensure that customers in hotels and restaurants are providing vaccination cards.

The COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued for restaurants and hotels clearly state that only vaccinated citizens are allowed to dine in