Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Request to offer banking services only to vaccinated citizens

By Monitoring Report

On Sunday the Sindh government requested the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a letter to make Covid-19 vaccination certificates mandatory for people getting services at banks and post offices.

This request was made by the provincial government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The health department suggested that banks and post officers should only provide services to those citizens who have National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) vaccination cards.

Moreover, the health department also asked the home department to ensure that customers in hotels and restaurants are providing vaccination cards.

Article continues after this advertisement

The COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued for restaurants and hotels clearly state that only vaccinated citizens are allowed to dine in

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCountry’s exports increase in previous month: Razak Dawood
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Country’s exports increase in previous month: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that the country’s exports of different sectors including textiles...
Read more
HEADLINES

Petroleum, coal exports witness record 253pc increase in 1MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The exports of petroleum and coal during the first month of FY2021-22 (1MFY22) grew by 252.96 per cent as compared to the exports...
Read more
HEADLINES

Khusro invites Japanese automobile companies to work with Pakistani market

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Monday invited Japanese automobile companies to Pakistan for exploring potential of exporting automobile...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR asks realtors to help meet FATF conditions

ISLAMABAD: The Fede­ral Board of Revenue has sought cooperation of real estate associations all over the country to meet requirements of the Financial Action...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Binance removes Singapore products on main platform after regulator’s warning

HONG KONG: Embattled Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said it will restrict its services in Singapore days after the city state's...

Khusro invites Japanese automobile companies to work with Pakistani market

Amazon to remove content that violates rules from cloud service

FBR asks realtors to help meet FATF conditions

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.